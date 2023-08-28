Newt Gingrich Floats Theory That Obama Runs the Biden Administration As He Blasts Those Going After Trump

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich theorized that former President Barack Obama is running the Biden administration.

Gingrich spoke about his issues with President Joe Biden and the targeting of former President Donald Trump after his fourth indictment last week.

“Well, he’s clearly cognitively disadvantaged,” Gingrich said about Biden.

“He went to Maui and talked to people who may have had a thousand people killed in the fire. Made up a totally false story about how he could empathize because they once had a home fire which turned out to be in the kitchen. I mean, you watch him in Maui and you think to yourself, he can’t be the commander-in-chief,” Gingrich said.

“He’s not cognitively capable. He’s not in touch with reality. I personally think Obama runs the administration,” Gingrich claimed. “I don’t think Biden does. And I think everything they do that’s smart comes from Obama’s acolytes. And Biden just sort of floats along — in a way he never left the basement. But I also think it’s important to understand Biden is the tip of the iceberg. The real corruption is Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama — and Joe Biden is the smallest of the three players.”

Gingrich added that “they’re so terrified of Donald Trump.”

“The depth of corruption is breathtaking. And frankly, the more I dug into it, the more I’ve studied it and the more stunned I am at how people like you and me have been sort of sleepwalking, not realizing the scale of the corruption, taking over the system. And now it’s all coming out in the open because they’re so terrified of Donald Trump,” Gingrich said.

“And they also figure if they can take out Trump, they can take out anybody, they can alone, they can own the electoral system, they can own the courts, they can own the prosecutors, and they can monopolize our politics and our government forever more,” Gingrich said.

Watch above via Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News.

