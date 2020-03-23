comScore

WATCH LIVE: WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE BRIEFING

No Dr. Fauci? Notable Absence of Top Disease Expert from Coronavirus Briefing Raises Eyebrows

By Reed RichardsonMar 23rd, 2020, 8:26 pm

Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci

The notable absence of Dr. Anthony Fauci from the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for a second day in a row sent ripples of concern and frustration across Twitter.

The calm and straight-shooting Fauci has become the ubiquitous public face of the Trump administration’s medical response to the COVID-19 outbreak — standing in a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s scattershot and often inaccurate pronouncements about the pandemic. The infectious disease expert appeared on all five Sunday morning news shows this past weekend, but he did not appear at Sunday afternoon’s daily task force briefing. And when he didn’t show up alongside Trump for the second straight day — after news reports earlier on Monday cited his disagreement with Trump about abandoning the massive economic shutdown in the next week or two — people began to worry about his well-being and #WhereisFauci started trending online.

Trump was eventually asked where Fauci was during the Q & A portion of the press conference, and he explained the doctor’s absence by saying he was attending a task force meeting being held simultaneously with the public briefing.


As the coronavirus task force press conference came to a close, White House officials said that Fauci would later appear on one of the president’s favorite cable news shows, Fox News’ Hannity.

