White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the NIAID, has warned President Donald Trump and Republicans not to prematurely restart the economy and relax shut downs according to a new report.

According to the Washington Post, which cited “people with knowledge of the conversations,” Dr. Fauci and “other leading public health experts have told administration officials and Republican lawmakers that prematurely scaling back social distancing measures would hamper efforts to mitigate the virus and devastate U.S. hospitals.”

The Washington Post added that, according to a “senior administration official,” Trump “has begun canvassing his advisers, GOP Senators and other allies about what his course of action should be,” and “is worried about the impact of soaring unemployment and severe economic contraction on his 2020 presidential reelection bid.”

“He remains fixated on the plummeting stock market, is chafing at the idea of the country remaining closed until the summer and growing tired of talking only about coronavirus,” the Post reported.

The new reporting comes as a raft of other outlets publish stories on Trump’s impatience with the current economic downturn.

On Sunday evening, President Trump hinted at relaxing measures to curb the coronavirus by the end of the month.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO,” the president tweeted.

On Monday, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow backed President Trump’s statement, commenting, “We can’t shut in the economy. The economic cost to individuals is just too great.”

“Let’s see how this thing plays out. More testing is essential, and we’re loading up with tests now. That’s going to be a big help,” he continued. “But the president is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs.”

Trump and Dr. Fauci have clashed in recent days over their different approaches to curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, after Trump called the State Department the “Deep State Department” during a coronavirus press briefing, Fauci was recorded burying his face into his hands.

The New York Times also reported that President Trump “has become frustrated with Dr. Fauci’s blunt approach at the briefing lectern, which often contradicts things the president has just said.”

