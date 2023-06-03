‘No It’s Not Softcore Porn’: Mary Trump and E. Jean Carroll Dish on Teaming Up For Romance Novel

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told Jessica Bennett that her project with E. Jen Carroll is “not softcore porn” and is a “no politics zone.”

Mary and Ms. Carroll — whom a jury says ex-President Donald Trump sexually abused — are partnering with Jen Taub on a serialized romance novel called The Italian Lesson. that’s being released on the Substack Backstory Serial.

The trio Zoomed with Bennett for her Wait, Really? Substack this week for an in-depth interview to promote the project, which the authors say is more sexy than ereotic:

E. Jean, as a columnist who often delivered romantic advice, I have to imagine you have read your share of romance? Carroll: I’ve read stacks, stacks. When I lived in Montana, this was during the heydey of romance writing in the 1970s, my husband would drive into Bozeman because we lived way out in Ennis, and he’d bring them back for me. He’d say, “Well, what titles do you want?” I always said, it doesn’t make any difference! If the guy on the cover is ripping her clothes off, bring me the book. That’s all. Whoever has less clothes on, just bring ’em to me. Do you call what you’re writing erotica? Trump: No, it’s not softcore porn. Taub: We don’t really want to write sex scenes — no, that’s not our thing. Trump: Look, I love Faulkner, and Toni Morrison, so… I prefer to think of them as sexy, as opposed to sex. Taub: There will be no “zipless fucks” in our book. (She’s referring to the term coined in that Erica Jong novel, which soon entered the lexicon as a way to refer to anonymous, no-strings-attached sex.)

The subject of Donald Trump did come up very briefly, although none of the participants uttered his name.

Trump and Carroll also appeared on Deadline: White House Friday.

