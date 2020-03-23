Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tonight talked on Fox News about how grandparents may need to make serious decisions about sacrifice in the interest of preserving the country for future generations of Americans.

Patrick spoke with Tucker Carlson about the need to address Americans’ economic concerns and said, “No one reached out to me and said as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren. And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”

Well, the lieutenant governor received quite a lot of criticism for that take and ended up trending on Twitter tonight:

2016: "Let's make America great again!" 2020: "If hundreds of thousands of you have to die for us to have a lot of brands of cereal, I guess that's just the way it is" https://t.co/hGKaqpvDwK — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 24, 2020

thank God none of our grandparents watch FOX News https://t.co/wJnHbV6ot1 — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 24, 2020

Say what now https://t.co/R4tKLolkyh — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) March 24, 2020

I've got to give this Four Bewildered Tuckers. https://t.co/dwTA0HIamk pic.twitter.com/RwvVnTeKCn — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 24, 2020

This kind of numbnuttery will kill people in Texas. Young as well as old. We need a state-wide shelter in place order to stop the spread of coronavirus and save hundreds of thousands of lives. https://t.co/C8r9Q7t2vs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 24, 2020

I have to say, while the GOP’s dark, Shirley Jackson-esque plot twist isn’t entirely unexpected, that the primary victims would be a significant part of Trump’s base is certainly a surprise. https://t.co/B5ZwOx62TN — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) March 24, 2020

I nearly choked on my drink https://t.co/wrJbGIym9g — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 24, 2020

.@DanPatrick Do I have to choose which one of my grandparents to sacrifice, or do they do that for me? Is there a test they take? Maybe a panel of people who assess which ones can survive the longest? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 24, 2020

My 6yo daughter told me she wants to sew dolls of our family to send her great-grandma so she can stay healthy and still feel like she has company and not be lonely. The kids get it. They want every second possible with their grandparents. They don’t want human sacrifice. https://t.co/OGiNWXYc15 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 24, 2020

I love my grandparents very dearly and would not like to see them as human sacrifices at the altar of the stock market and did not realize this desire had to be actively defended! https://t.co/nRvtZ8ywnA — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 24, 2020

