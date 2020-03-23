comScore

‘Numbnuttery’: Dan Patrick Criticized for Comments About How Grandparents May Need to Sacrifice Amid Coronavirus

By Josh FeldmanMar 23rd, 2020, 9:58 pm

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tonight talked on Fox News about how grandparents may need to make serious decisions about sacrifice in the interest of preserving the country for future generations of Americans.

Patrick spoke with Tucker Carlson about the need to address Americans’ economic concerns and said, “No one reached out to me and said as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren. And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”

Well, the lieutenant governor received quite a lot of criticism for that take and ended up trending on Twitter tonight:

