New York Magazine is slated to publish a compilation of what look to be fawning essays about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), according to a description for the upcoming work posted on Amazon.

The publication’s Lisa Miller and Rebecca Traister are sharing authorship credit for the book with “the editors of New York Magazine,” according to the description, which promises it will be “an engaging, all-encompassing biography” that “explores her explosive rise and impact on the future of American culture and politics.”

The book’s essays will include, among others, one that praises AOC for her “rare authenticity,” and another that admires “the role her beauty plays in her public perception.” Other topics will feature:

— An opening essay about AOC’s unprecedented position in American politics

— A contextual look at her place in history of the American left

— Highlights of pivotal moments

— Analysis of her social media greatest hits

— Her relationship with Puerto Rico

— How today’s teens see her as the politician of their futures

The 400-page, $28 tome also promises to delve into “a deep dive on ‘The Squad,'” to feature “a lighthearted piece on the ‘total average-ness of her boyfriend,'” and to highlight “informative graphics and illustrations.”

New York Magazine describes itself as a news organization that “stands apart for its commitment to truth and accuracy.” But the revelation of its upcoming work raised eyebrows among at least some critics, including RealClearPolitics editor Tom Bevan, who opined on Twitter, “No left-wing cult of personality here.”

