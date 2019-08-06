New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet spoke out after his newspaper, amidst backlash, changed its Tuesday front page headline regarding President Donald Trump’s statement after weekend’s shootings.

“It was written on deadline and when it was passed along for approval we all saw it was a bad headline and changed it pretty quickly,” Bacuet told the Daily Beast.

“The fact that Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker didn’t like it didn’t influence me,” Baquet assured Politico. “I don’t need the entire political field to tell me we wrote a bad headline. It was evident.”

“TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM,” read the original headline, which had already gone partially to print by the time it was changed. “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS” is what the Times went with after many were outraged at the paper for what they thought was a defense of Trump’s comments after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton. The article seemed to be more skeptical of the president’s words, and lack of a call for gun control, than the original headline would’ve suggested.

Soon after the headline flub, many, including Democratic presidential candidates, called out the paper’s editorial decision. #CancelNYT trended on Twitter all of Tuesday.

“Unbelievable,” said O’Rourke of the headline. “That’s not what happened,” said Sen. Kristen Gillibrand. “Lives literally depend on you doing better,” remarked Booker.

[featured photo via Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images]

