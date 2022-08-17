NYC 9/11 Tribute Museum to Close Its Doors Due to Financial Trouble

New York City’s 9/11 Tribute Museum will permanently close its doors on Wednesday due to financial trouble.

This is not the museum that is at the 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero. The 9/11 Tribute Museum is a few blocks from the World Trade Center site.

Since the start of the pandemic, ticket sales, the main source of the museum’s funding, plunged.

“Two-thirds of our income revenue annually comes from our earned income from admissions,” museum co-founder Jennifer Adams-Webb told The New York Post. “We were completely closed for six months in 2020. We had been averaging 300,000 visitors a year … and last year we had a total of 26,000 visitors, so it completely annihilated our earned income.”

“Purely financial at this point, but Covid, the visitors just aren’t back at this point and we can’t find a path forward without financial support,” Adams-Webb told ABC News’ Albany affiliate WTEN.

The New York State Museum will house many of the 9/11 Tribute Museum’s artifacts. In addition to artifacts, the 9/11 Tribute Museum consists of videos and personal stories.

The museum “will continue its presence online, which officials say will allow them to continue providing educational resources and support for the 9/11 community,” according to ABC News’ affiliate WABC-TV.

