Kevin McCarthy Aide Snarks Back at Liz Cheney’s Criticism with Quote from Her Father: ‘Principle Doesn’t Do Any Good If You Lose’

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) office used a quote from Dick Cheney to respond to his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the outgoing congresswoman blasted McCarthy’s leadership in the Republican Party.

“We need leaders who have reverence for our Constitution, who are faithful to our Constitution and who are going to do what’s required to abide by our oath,” Cheney told NBC after losing her race to the Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. She mentioned in the same interview that she will be deciding on whether to run for president in 2024 over the “coming months.”

“I’m not going to make any announcements this morning, but it is something that I’m thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” she said.

Cheney also managed to fit in a swipe at McCarthy, saying he does not “fit that bill” when it comes to leaders who are “faithful” to the Constitution.

When Fox News reached out to McCarthy for a response to Cheney’s words, they were greeted with a quote from none other than her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“Principle is OK up to a certain point, but principle doesn’t do any good if you lose,” a McCarthy aide wrote, noting Dick Cheney said the comment when campaigning in 1976.

Cheney recently cut a campaign ad for his daughter, in which he called Trump the “greatest threat” to democracy.”

“In our nation’s 246 year history there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.” Dick Cheney pic.twitter.com/erBPBNy8ah — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 4, 2022

His daughter has found herself at odds with much of the Republican Party as she has continually opposed Trump, especially after she decided to sit on the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

In the response to Liz Cheney, McCarthy’s aide referred to the past Dick Cheney comment as an “ironic quote from her dad.”

