NYC Mayor Celebrates Arrest of Subway Shooting Suspect: ‘My Fellow New Yorkers: We Got Him’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the Wednesday arrest of Frank James, the suspect behind Tuesday’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station, with three simple words: “We got him.”

Appearing remotely at a press conference following the apprehension, as Adams is in quarantine due to testing positive for Covid, Adams said:

My fellow New Yorkers: We got him. We got him. I cannot thank the men and women, the New York City Police Department enough as well as the federal agents, our state police, our first responders, from the 911 operators to the various state and medical professions. We got him. I said to New Yorkers, we are going to protect the people of this city and apprehend those who believe they can bring terror to everyday New Yorkers. And I want to thank everyday New Yorkers who called in tips, who responded, who helped those passengers who were injured. Thirty-three shots, but less than 30 hours later we’re able to say we got him. Thank you, commissioner, for your leadership and job well done.

According to authorities, James, 62, was spotted on the street in Manhattan and was taken into custody without incident. At least 10 people were shot at and 19 others were injured at the subway station on 36th Street on the Fourth Avenue line that serves the N, R, and D lines in the Sunset Park neighborhood. No one was killed.

A tip that James was spotted at a McDonald’s led to his arrest.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com