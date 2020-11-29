NYC to Open Public Elementary Schools, Phase Out ‘Blended Learning’, de Blasio Announces: ‘We Now Believe We Know What We Didn’t Know’

New York City’s public elementary schools will begin a phased reopening plan on Monday, December 7th, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday.

“As we open schools in phases, wherever possible, we will, in schools that have the ability, go to five day a week for instruction,” the mayor said in the Sunday morning press conference, but added they are not “ready” yet to open middle schools and high schools.

“Why? Because we know, first of all, studies consistently show that younger kids are having less of a negative experience and there’s less concern about the spread when it comes to younger kids,” said de Blasio. “I feel for all our parents, who are facing so many challenges right now, how important it is for them to have their younger kids in school, how important it is at that age both educationally and socially, but also in terms of how parents juggle all the challenges in their life.”

The New York Times writes of the presser and plan that “Mr. de Blasio’s announcement on Sunday reflects a stark departure from the city’s original approach to managing the schools during the outbreak.”

Ain’t that a fact. The mayor put it this way: “Look, whatever happens ahead, we want this to be the plan going forward. Because we now believe we know what we didn’t know back in the summer.”

Here’s the entire press conference, via ABC News.



Also on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of reopening schools, while also keeping bars and restaurants closed.

