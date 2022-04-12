New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a press conference in Brooklyn to provide an update on the shooting attack earlier today at a subway station.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn, where the FDNY says 10 people were shot and 16 people were injured in total. The suspect, who has yet to be arrested, used a smoke device during the shooting, and authorities were reportedly looking into a number of suspicious devices in the area.

In her press conference, Sewell described the situation as an “active shooter incident” as she informed the media “there are currently no known explosive devices on the subway trains, and this is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time.” She also reported “we have no one with life-threatening injuries as a result of this case,” though she warned that this is subject to change.

Sewell proceeded to recount the timeline of the attack, saying the suspect has been reported as “a male black, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a green construction-type vest and a hooded sweatshirt.” She also confirmed reports that the suspect seemed to be wearing a gas mask.

Watch above, via Fox News.

