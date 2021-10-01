NYT: Biden’s Ratings Drop Among Major Democratic Groups

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings among all major Democratic groups has declined, according to a New York Times analysis published on Friday.

Election guru Nate Cohn wrote about the president’s standing with Democratic demographics based on polls conducted by the Pew Research Center, Marist College, ABC/Washington Post, Fox News, Monmouth University and Quinnipiac University before and after the Aug. 15 fall of the Afghan capital, Kabul, to the Taliban as the United States withdrew from Afghanistan after almost 20 years of war. The withdrawal was completed on Aug. 31, the deadline set by the Biden administration.

Biden’s approval ratings slide among key Democratic constituencies (except, seemingly as always, whites with a college degree).

The big question: is it a blip or a danger sign?https://t.co/4gDc4iJdV0 pic.twitter.com/pQXEG1vcSy — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 1, 2021

Before the fall of the Kabul, the president’s approval among women went from 57 percent to 48 percent; from 48 percent to 39 percent among independents; from 66 percent to 59 percent among non-Whites; from 37 percent to 30 percent among Whites with no four-year college degree; from 80 percent to 74 percent among Blacks; from 59 percent to 53 percent among Hispanics; from 44 percent to 39 percent among Whites; from 48 percent to 45 percent among those age 18 to 34; from 51 percent to 48 percent among those age 65 and older; from 45 percent to 42 percent among men; and 55 percent to 54 percent among four-year White college graduates.

Altogether, Biden’s ratings among those groups dropped from 50 percent to 45 percent.

Cohn observed:

The shifts could be temporary. Perhaps the enactment of the president’s stalled legislative initiatives in Congress would be enough for the president to renew his reputation with Democratic-leaning voters. But for now, the differences in attitudes about Mr. Biden between men and women, young and old, Hispanic and non-Hispanic and perhaps even white and Black have grown unusually small. The pattern defies the decades-long tendency for Democrats to fare better among women than men, and among the young than the old.

Read the full analysis here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com