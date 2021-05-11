Ocasio-Cortez Attacks ‘Shameful’ Andrew Yang for Message Sympathizing With Israel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) savaged fellow Democrat Andrew Yang on Twitter on Tuesday for his position on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote the message in response to news that organizers of an event for Eid — an Islamic holiday — had asked Yang, a candidate for mayor of New York City, not to attend.

“Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know.”

Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked. But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know. https://t.co/r721mHyfri — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2021

The message came a day after Yang expressed support for the Israeli people, writing on Twitter, “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

Bravo to Yang for opposing the rabidly pro-Hamas & anti-Israel attacks from fellow Dems Omar & Tlaib. https://t.co/E12UQ1HY8F — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2021

House Democrats including Ocasio-Cortez have been outspoken in supporting Palestine, which has conferred outsized impact to Yang’s messages for expressing a less hardline message. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) similarly weighed in — with a reference to Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — writing, “Bravo to Yang for opposing the rabidly pro-Hamas & anti-Israel attacks from fellow Dems Omar & Tlaib.”

