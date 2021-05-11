MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Edges Out CNN’s Chris Cuomo in Adult Viewers in Monday Ratings

In the cable news ratings battle for viewers at 9 p.m. Monday, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow topped CNN’s Chris Cuomo in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, but neither reached the heights of Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who notched significantly more adult viewers than the competition.

Hannity won the time slot with 2.82 million viewers total, and 455,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen. The Rachel Maddow Show was second, with 2.47 million total viewers, and 316,000 in the demo. Cuomo Prime Time was third at 9 p.m., with 1.23 million total viewers – the only CNN show Monday that got more than one million viewers – and 298,000 in the demo.

Fox News dominated in ratings across the board, with four out of the five most-watched shows in total viewers, and all five of the most-watched shows in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight was first, with 3.13 million total viewers and 535,000 viewers in the demo. The Five was second in total viewers, with 2.93 million, and fourth in the demo, with 372,000. Hannity was third, with 2.82 million total viewers, and second in the demo, with 455,000. MSNBC’s Maddow was fourth in total viewers, with 2.47 million, but with 316,000 in the demo, didn’t make the top five most-watched with A25-54 viewers. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with nearly 2.2 million, and third in the demo, with 441,000. Gutfeld! was fifth in the demo, with 335,000, and averaged 1.53 million viewers total.

In total day viewership, Fox was first, with 1.58 million total viewers, and 269,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.09 million, and third in the demo, with 127,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 728,000, and second in the demo, with 191,000.

Fox had the most viewers in prime time, almost as many as CNN and MSNBC combined, with 2.71 million total viewers, and 477,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.87 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 230,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.03 million, and second in the demo, with 280,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.13 million total viewers, and 229,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 914,000, and third in the demo, with 108,000. CNN’s New Day was third, with 457,000 total viewers, and 125,000 in the demo.

