Official White House Trump Schedule Calls Saturday Rally ‘A Peaceful Protest For Law & Order’

In an echo of President Donald Trump’s familiar troll of racial justice protests and coronavirus restrictions, the official White House schedule calls Trump’s planned Saturday event “a peaceful protest for law & order.”

Trump has consistently complained about restrictions on gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, regaling rally crowds about the unfairness of such restrictions as compared to protests, and dubbing his own maskless rallies protests — even calling one event “a protest against stupidity.”

That riff has been translated onto an official U.S. government document — The White House schedule for Trump’s in-person South Lawn event planned for Saturday afternoon:

2:00PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a peaceful protest for law & order South Lawn

CNN is reporting that the White House has invited 2,000 people to the event, and that “A source with knowledge of the planning says attendees must bring masks and will be subject to temperature checks.”

But as recent history indicates, bringing a mask and wearing one are two entirely different things. Another recent White House event — the ceremony to announce the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — has been dubbed a “super-spreader event” by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and that event’s crowd was a fraction of the size Saturday’s “protest” will feature.

