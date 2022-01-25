Left-wing commentator Keith Olbermann predicted on Tuesday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson will join him as having been fired by three networks, but that afterward, he will find work with a joint Kremlin/Fox News venture.

Olbermann, whose public terminations from high-profile gigs are well-known, jumped on Carlson over his recent comments about staying out of Russian affairs — especially with relation to its aggressive actions along its border with Ukraine.

“Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Carlson asked his audience on Monday’s show. “They’re both foreign countries that don’t care anything about the United States.”

Julia Davis with the Daily Beast monikered Carlson as “Tuckyo Rose” on Twitter Tuesday.

“Tuckyo Rose is in full bloom on #Russia’s state TV,” wrote Davis. “Multiple clips of Tucker Carlson’s rants are being used to corroborate the pro-Kremlin talking points, simultaneously attacking America, Biden, NATO and Ukraine.”

Tuckyo Rose is in full bloom on #Russia‘s state TV. Multiple clips of Tucker Carlson’s rants are being used to corroborate the pro-Kremlin talking points, simultaneously attacking America, Biden, NATO and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/klTXWJBhZZ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) January 25, 2022

Olbermann took Davis’ take and predictably dragged it through the mud in a botched takedown of Carlson.

In a retweet, Olbermann commented: “Well, CNN fired him. We fired him at MSNBC. When somebody at FNC has to avoid a personal downfall they’ll fire him too. Nice to know @TuckerCarlson has a future home at Fox Kremlin News.”

Well, CNN fired him. We fired him at MSNBC. When somebody at FNC has to avoid a personal downfall they’ll fire him too. Nice to know @TuckerCarlson has a future home at Fox Kremlin News. https://t.co/yEqbatUdI0 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 25, 2022

The irony of the statement was apparently lost on Olbermann, who once sat at multiple big desks, but has recently relegated himself to mostly commenting on politics from a balcony.

Since 2011, Olbermann has been let go by now-defunct Current TV, ESPN, and MSNBC.

