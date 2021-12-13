One Percent of All U.S. Seniors have Died from Covid Since Beginning of Pandemic: NYT

One out of every 100 American seniors has died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic according to a report from The New York Times.

With the U.S. death toll expected to surpass 800,000 this week, roughly three-quarters of all those who have succumbed to the virus have been 65 or older. In total, an estimated 600,000 American seniors have died since the pandemic began its deadly spread across the country and world.

Writing for the Times, Julie Bosman, Amy Harmon, and Albert Sun reported that most of those who are still dying today are 65 or older:

Since vaccines first became available a year ago, older Americans have been vaccinated at a much higher rate than younger age groups and yet the brutal toll on them has persisted. The share of younger people among all virus deaths in the United States increased this year, but, in the past two months, the portion of older people has risen once again, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 1,200 people in the United States are dying from COVID-19 each day, most of them 65 or older.

The Times noted that for those who are younger than 65, that death ratio is somewhere around 1 in 1,400.

According to the latest vaccine data provided by the Mayo Clinic, 99.9 percent of Americans aged 65 to 74 have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 89.4 percent are considered fully vaccinated.

The most vaccinated states for seniors are Delaware, Maine, Minnesota, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Vermont, where 99.9 percent of seniors have received at least two vaccine doses. The least vaccinated state for those 65 or older is Arkansas, where only 81.8 percent of seniors are considered fully vaccinated.

