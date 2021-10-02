Biden Releases Statement Mourning the ‘Painful Milestone’ of 700,000 American Deaths from Covid-19: ‘Yet Another Reminder of Just How Important It Is to Get Vaccinated’

President Joe Biden released a statement on Saturday mourning the “painful milestone” of 700,000 U.S. deaths from Covid-19 and urging Americans to get vaccinated.

“To heal we must remember,” said Biden in the statement, “and as our nation mourns the painful milestone of 700,000 American deaths due to COVID-19, we must not become numb to the sorrow. On this day, and every day, we remember all those we have lost to this pandemic and we pray for their loved ones left behind who are missing a piece of their soul.”

The “astonishing death toll,” the president continued, was “yet another reminder of just how important it is to get vaccinated.”

He touted the “extraordinary progress” America had made in the fight against Covid-19 because of the vaccines, with more than three-quarters of all Americans age 12 and up having received at least one dose, and nearly 94 percent of all seniors.

“If you haven’t already, please get vaccinated,” Biden concluded, because the vaccines “can save your life and the lives of those you love” and “will help us beat COVID-19 and move forward, together, as one nation.”

Biden got his own booster shot on Wednesday, getting the shot on live television, just as he had done with his original two vaccine shots before he was inaugurated as president in January.

