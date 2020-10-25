One Year Ago Today, Biden Tweeted Warning That ‘We Are Not Prepared for a Pandemic’

There’s very little doubt now that the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest news story so far of the year 2020. The disease has killed more than 225,000 people in America alone, but around the world, over a million people have died, millions more have yet to recover, and human society has been forced to make drastic changes in the face of ongoing crisis.

As it were, someone predicted exactly one year ago that a devastating pandemic could happen, and America was not ready for that kind of disaster. That person happens to be former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We are not prepared for a pandemic,” Biden said on Twitter in 2019. “[President Donald Trump] has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores.”

We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores. https://t.co/1qqpgayUEX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2019

The Washington Post article Biden was responding to warned that the United States and nearly 200 other countries were vulnerable to biological threats and unprepared for epidemics. Since then, the coronavirus has shaped the course of world history and is now a dominant issue for the 2020 presidential election.

As former President Barack Obama rallied support for his ex-veep at recent campaign events, he slammed Trump for ignoring the “playbook” of pandemic strategies he left behind for his successor’s administration. Trump is often criticized for downplaying and failing to do more to stop the pandemic, and now, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is taking heat for a CNN interview where he said “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]