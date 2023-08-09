Ousted State Attorney Trashes DeSantis: He’s ‘Singlehandedly Destroyed Democracy In The State Of Florida’

State attorney Monique Worrell of Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit spoke out on Wednesday after being suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him a “dictator” who has “destroyed democracy” in the state.

DeSantis announced the suspension of Worrell, prosecutor for Orange and Osceola counties, saying she refused to “faithfully enforce the laws” which put “communities in danger.”

He accused Worrell of “both neglect of duty and incompetence,” listing ways he alleged she was soft on crime and not enforcing criminal law.’

Worrell held a press conference a short time later — which in Orlando was carried as a breaking live story interrupting The View on ABC — during which she described the Republican 2024 candidate as using “tyranny” to help his campaign and of destroying democracy in the state.

“I am your duly elected state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit and nothing done. By a weak dictator can change that. This is an outrage,” she said to start before accusing DeSantis of suspending her to get back in the news and rescue his “failing” campaign.

Under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes and by a whim of the governor. And no matter how you feel about me, you should not be okay with that. This is simply a smokescreen for Ron DeSantis’s failing and disastrous presidential campaign. He needed to get back in the media in some positive way. That would be red meat for his base, and he will have accomplished that today. He will be in the news nationally and internationally for the individual who has single-handedly destroyed democracy in the state of Florida.

Watch the clip above, via Fox 35 Orlando. Watch the full presser here.

