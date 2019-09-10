New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is being accused of rape and sexual assault in a new federal lawsuit.

According to the New York Times, the lawsuit details three instances of Brown allegedly sexually assaulting Britney Taylor, who had worked as his trainer at one point:

According to the lawsuit, Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017. First, he exposed himself and kissed her without her permission, the lawsuit says. Later that month, the lawsuit says, while she was watching a television program at his home, Brown started masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back. Brown bragged about the incident in profane text messages that are copied in the lawsuit.

Taylor, the lawsuit says, was contacted by Brown months later to apologize and she was “swayed by his assurance that he would cease any sexual advances,” but then in May 2018 he allegedly raped her as she shouted at him to stop.

The lawsuit includes texts Brown allegedly sent Taylor:

Here are the text messages Antonio Brown allegedly sent to his former trainer who has accused him of sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/EMzfuJcdYy — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) September 11, 2019

A statement from Brown’s lawyer Darren Heitner says “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit” and that “any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

Heitner added that “Antonio Brown will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits.”

You can read the full lawsuit here.

[image via Christian Petersen / Getty Images]

