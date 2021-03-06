Patty Murray Slams Anti-Trans Tuberville Amendment to Covid Relief Bill: ‘For The Love of God’ Can We Have Compassion?

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) slammed Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) for his “attempt to discriminate against transgender students” and pleaded for “a little bit of heart and compassion” after Tuberville introduced an anti-transgender amendment to the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill pending before the Senate Saturday.

Tuberville, a former high school football and basketball coach, proposed an amendment that would deny relief funding to schools that allowed transgender students to participate in sports in a way that align with their gender identity.

“This amendment will ensure that education funding in the bill is properly directed to schools who are focused on Covid response and recovery rather than pushing a liberal agenda,” Tuberville said.

Murray, responding to Tuberville’s proposed amendment, said it was “simply an attempt to discriminate against transgender students” and “a harmful attempt to undermine our work to help students and families.”

“All students, including transgender students, benefit from participating in sports, to challenge themselves, to improve fitness, to be part of a team,” Murray said.

“Allowing transgender students to participate in athletic activities consistent with their gender identity in no way disadvantages their fellow students,” Murray continued. “For the love of God, can’t we just have a little bit of heart and compassion in this world for someone who doesn’t look or live exactly like you?”

“Instead of focusing on discriminatory policies,” Murray added, “we should be examining the real issues with gender parity in sports when it comes to funding and resources and pay equity.”

Tuberville’s amendment, co-sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), failed 50-49, although not along party lines – Democrat Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted in favor of the amendment, while Republican Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted against.

Watch above via C-Span.

