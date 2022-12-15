Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Allegedly Kept ‘Hit List’ to Go After Hunter Biden, Gavin Newsom, Tom Hanks

The man charged with attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband allegedly had other future targets, including President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley gave testimony on Wednesday at a preliminary hearing on the evidence against David DePape, the illegal Canadian national accused of breaking into Pelosi’s home and attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Hurley spoke about an interview she held with DePape shortly after he was arrested, and she said that he had a “hit list” where he intended to go after Newsom, Hunter Biden, and actor Tom Hanks.

“There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary (Clinton),” DePape said, according to Hurley’s testimony. She also recalled him saying “Honestly, day in day out, they are lying. They go from one crime to another crime to another crime.”

The interview was reportedly featured in court alongside body-cam footage from the cops who responded to the intrusion at the Pelosi residence. Reports on the hearing say that DePape said in the interview that he did not regret his actions and that he elaborated on his intention to kidnap and inflict harm on Speaker Pelosi.

“I’m sick of the insane f*cking level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C. I came here to have a little chat with his wife,” DePape reportedly told officers and medics at the scene. “I didn’t really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life.”

Judge Stephen Murphy determined that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial, and DePape faces charges of assault, attempted murder, and attempted kidnapping.

