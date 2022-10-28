Man Who Attacked Paul Pelosi With a Hammer Identified — And Charged With Attempted Homicide

Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker was identified by the San Francisco Police Department as David DePape, a 42-year-old whose online presence reportedly includes defenses of Adolf Hitler and conspiracy theories on the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 riot, and “transhumanism.”

Police announced DePape is being charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse, and other felonies after allegedly attacking 82-year-old Pelosi inside his San Francisco residence. Police arrived at the scene and found both men holding a hammer. Once Pelosi let go, his attacker “violently assaulted him”, according to police.

It has been reported by multiple outlets that DePape was looking for Pelosi’s wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while in the house, but police say the motive is still “being determined.”

CNN reached out to two family members of Depape, who both said he is estranged from his family, CNN’s Whitney Wild reported. Depape posted conspiracy theories about Covid, the 2020 presidential election, and more, according to the relatives.

.@SFPD identified the alleged attacker as 42-year-old David DePape. @CNN reached two of the man's relatives who told CNN he is estranged from his family. A review of his FB page shows he posted memes and conspiracy theories about Covid, the 2020 election, and the 1/6 attack. — Whitney Wild (@WhitneyWReports) October 28, 2022

MSNBC’s Ben Collins reported after combing through past Depape postings that he believed in “transhumanism.” Collins dubbed the alleged attacker an “OG conspiracy theorist.”

The reporter said Depape posted “Pizza-gate style things” and declared, “it’s pretty clear where this is leaning so far.”

A blog allegedly run by Depape was also identified. Past posts carry titled such as “Hitler did nothing wrong” and “pedophile normalization.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com