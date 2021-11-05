Pelosi Fires Back at Chuckles During House Floor Speech: ‘Did I Hear a Laugh’ from People Giving ‘Tax Cuts for the Richest People’?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pushed back against apparent laughter on the House floor during her speech about President Joe Biden’s social spending plan.

Just hours ago, Pelosi held a press conference discussing the legislative agenda for Friday evening, addressing the Democratic infighting occurring in Congress over the infrastructure package and the Build Back Better bill for social spending.

Pelosi took to the House floor in order to articulate the beneficial aspects of the bill, saying that, “it will be one of the most significant legislative undertakings that any of us have ever been part of.”

The speaker claimed that this bill will be even bigger and more effective than the Affordable Care Act, passed by former President Barack Obama.

Pelosi continued, “So if you’re talking about how we want to have immediate and enduring difference for the workers and families, creating jobs, securing middle class tax cuts, lowering costs for families, and making the wealthiest pay their fair share, all the while contributing to reducing the national debt.”

Then Pelosi halted her speech to address apparently laughter she heard from the floor. “Did I hear a laugh over there?” she said.

“Did I hear a laugh from those who added $2 trillion in tax cuts for the richest people in America, 83 percent of it going to the top 1 percent?” quipped Pelosi.

“This is paid for and more than paid for.”

