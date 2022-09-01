Pelosi Makes Bold Midterm Prediction When Pressed By Reporters: ‘We Have Absolutely Every Intention Of Holding The House’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pulled no punches when asked how “confident” she is about the midterms, telling reporters “we have absolutely every intention of holding the House.”

Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) held a press conference in Lafayette, CO Wednesday following a roundtable discussion on the impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act on scientific research and innovation at Boulder’s National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Reporters asked Pelosi several questions about the midterms, including how she feels about Democrats’ chances, which polls suggest have been improving over the past few months.

Pelosi repeatedly said she “absolutely” expects her party to retain its majority:

Q. In regards to the 7th and 8th Congressional Districts, how closely have you been following those races and how confident are you that Democrats will keep the House? Congressman Neguse. I think the question was around the Eighth Congressional District and sort of prognosticating about the fortunes in the election. And I guess I would just, again, echo what the Speaker mentioned previously, which is candidates matter, and having talented individuals who have a record of distinguished public service to our state. I believe that, ultimately, they are going to prevail in terms of both Representative Caraveo and Senator Pettersen. So. Speaker Pelosi. I know we’re not here in a political venue. So, I hesitate to go too far down the path. But you asked, two of you asked. And we have absolutely every intention of holding the House. And the path to that victory comes right through Colorado, and having two women – with all due respect. Our Caucus is over 70 percent women, people of color, LGBTQ. We’re very proud of that. And Colorado continues to enhance our numbers in that regard. The leadership of Joe Neguse, very important. He’s a member of the House Democratic leadership. I wanted to be sure you knew that, in addition to being a great Representative of his District. But we want the best for him. And that means serving in the Majority, which we fully intend to do.

Watch above via Fox 31 Denver News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com