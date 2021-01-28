Pelosi Rips GOP Over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Assassination Remarks, Mockery of Mass Shooting Victims: ‘Absolutely Apalling’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore into House Republican leadership for elevating QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, in light of recently-revealed posts endorsing assassinations and trashing victims and survivors of mass shootings.

Rep. Greene was recently added to the House Education Committee, but CNN’ has unearthed social media posts in which Greene endorsed the assassinations of Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as about videos showing Greene harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg.

“I wanted to ask you about Marjorie Taylor Greene, how concerned are you about her past posts, remarks, rhetoric, what would you like to see done about her?” Pelosi was asked at her weekly press conference Thursday.

Pelosi instead directed her ire at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his team:

What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who is willing to overlook, ignore, those statements, assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in a high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, what could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It’s absolutely appalling, and I think that the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children. Not only are they not interested in gun safety and gun violence prevention by passing legislation for background checks legislation, which is overwhelmingly supported in a bipartisan way in the country, but to have someone who would mock, call it a fake event, is just beyond, it’s just beyond any understanding of any regard that the House Republicans would have for the House of Representatives, for the Congress of the United States, and for the heartbreak of the families at Sandy Hook and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It’s really beyond the pale. You’re just going to have to ask them why they thought that that raised itself to the level of something appropriate to do in the Congress of the United States.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]