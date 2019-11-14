Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that President Donald Trump “admitted” to bribery by soliciting political investigations in exchange for military aid during his “perfectly wrong” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During a Thursday press conference, Pelosi repeatedly linked Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine with the act of bribery, which is specifically called out in the Consitution — along with treason — as being among the “high crimes and misdemeanors” that are impeachable offenses.

Referring to the witnesses from the first day of the public impeachment hearings, State Department official George Kent and acting US Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, the House Speaker hailed their “devastating testimony” and said it “corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry and that the president abused power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid.”

Later, a reporter pushed Pelosi on her claim, saying: “You talked about bribery a second ago. That’s a very serious charge.”

“It’s in the Constitution,” Pelosi reiterated. “We’re talking Latin around here, E pluribus unum — out of many, one, out of many one. Quid pro quo — bribery, bribery. That is in the Constitution, attached to the impeachment proceedings.

“So what was the bribe here?” the reporter pressed.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery,” Pelosi said, then emphasized that the House has yet to make an official decision to impeach Trump. “When the committees decide that, they will decide what the articles are. But I am saying that what the president has admitted to and said ‘It’s perfect,’ I say it’s perfectly wrong. It’s bribery.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

