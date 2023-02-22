Pence Mocked for Claiming He Had a Dramatic Confrontation With Vladimir Putin: ‘No One Believes This’

Former Vice President Mike Pence drew skepticism and ridicule after telling a tale about how he supposedly stood up to Vladimir Putin, face-to-face.

Pence gave his account of the confrontation with Putin during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, wherein the former VP criticized the Biden administration while calling for America to keep supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invading military. Pence described supporting Ukraine as an “essential” embrace of the Reagan doctrine and then told Hannity “I’ve stood closer than I am to you and looked Vladimir Putin right in the eye and told him things he didn’t want to hear.”

“If you think he’s going to stop, if he captures Ukraine, in re-establishing the old Soviet sphere, you’ve got another thing coming,” Pence continued. While Pence was uncertain whether Russia would try to invade Poland, he warned that other Eastern European countries would be at risk if Ukraine falls.

It isn’t clear what specific encounter with Putin that Pence was referencing, but the moment was circulated on Twitter, where political observers were doubtful — to say the least — that this confrontation happened like Pence described.

of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most https://t.co/8KeEGdZydn — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 22, 2023

Was it, Sir, I don’t think we won the election? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 22, 2023

"And I would do anything for love

Oh, I would do anything for love

I would do anything for love, but I won't do that…" https://t.co/aVK1xMPGTu — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 22, 2023

And Putin likely looked back and thought “what a putz” — MarkHertling (@MarkHertling) February 22, 2023

"Morrisey's new album will not be released in 2023, either." https://t.co/5Mw8XhY00K — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 22, 2023

…but I never had the courage to do it to the President or American people. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) February 22, 2023

But not to Trump. — Steward Beckham 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🌻 (@iTweetyNerd) February 22, 2023

No one believes this. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 22, 2023

"I told him 'Purple Rain' isn't Prince's best — that honor goes to 'Parade.' I also told him velcro shoe straps don't hold the foot as solidly as regular shoestrings. He was really angry when I insisted that Roger Moore was the best James Bond." — david moye (@dmoyeweirdnews) February 22, 2023

