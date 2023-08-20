Pence Says Trump Shouldn’t Be Disqualified Even If CONVICTED — Says ‘That Needs To Be Left To The American People’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he wouldn’t support disqualifying ex-President Donald Trump even if he’s convicted of crimes — saying “the American people” should decide.

Trump is currently under indictment on 91 counts in four different cases, with charges whose maximum sentences add up to 712.5 years in prison.

On Sunday’s edition of ABC’s This Week, host Jon Karl asked Pence if he would apply the “same standard” that was used to expel a convicted felon from Congress if Trump is found guilty of any of the felonies he’s been charged with:

KARL: OK, let me ask you, though, taking — fully taking your point that everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty. I remember in 2002 you voted to expel James Traficant, not after he was accused, but after he was convicted of a felony on corruption charges. You and virtually every other member of the House voted to expel him, saying that it wasn’t right to have a convicted felon as a member of Congress. Would you hold that same standard for the White House? PENCE: Well, I – I – I – I would tell you that the — it is the function of the Congress to determine membership where there’s ethical violations. And – and I remember the Traficant case from about 20 years ago. It was really quite outrageous, Jon. But if you’re saying would I – would I apply that to my former running mate in this race, look, I – I think that needs to be left to the American people. Look, let’s – let’s – let’s let — have — the former president have his day in court. Let’s maintain a presumption of innocence in – in this matter and in the other matter that, you know, unfolded this week here in Georgia. But – but, you know, it — I’ve said many times, Jon, I would have preferred that these matters be left to the judgment of the American people. I mean no one’s above the law, but – but with regard to the president’s future, I — my hope is when we get to that debate stage, and I’m – I’m still kind of hoping maybe he’ll come, is that we – we can really have a debate about the challenges facing the American people, the issues the American people are – are facing in the wake of the failed policies of the Biden administration.

Watch above via ABC’s This Week.

