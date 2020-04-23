Pence to Rush Limbaugh: Coronavirus Epidemic Could Largely Be ‘Behind Us’ By June

The coronavirus pandemic may be over as early as June, Vice President Mike Pence said in a Thursday interview on Rush Limbaugh’s radio program. He said that assumptions about immunity and existing trend lines played a role in his forecast.

“There is a high likelihood that if you’ve had this coronavirus in the past, that you will enjoy some immunity from it in the future,” Pence said. “It’s among the reasons why our nation, should the coronavirus reemerge at any time in the future … our nation will be in a much better place.” He added, “If some of those early studies hold out, there will be an awful lot of Americans in the fall and in the winter of next year that actually enjoy a degree of immunity from the coronavirus. That will …. be a bulwark against this.”

“I truly do believe … that if current trend lines hold, that by early June, we could largely have this coronavirus epidemic behind us, and begin to see our nation open back up and go back to work,” Pence said.

However, he said that estimate was dependent on Americans maintaining stay-at-home behavior.

“I want your listeners to know that everything we are looking at, every single day, is a tribute to what they have done,” Pence said. “We urge them to continue to do it. We urge them to continue to practice that social distancing, to continue to use the drive-thru at your local restaurant. Avoid gatherings of more than 10, listen to your state and local authorities. Because as we track this data, state by state, county by county, we’re getting there.”

According to reports earlier this month, President Donald Trump considered starting a daily radio show of his own to talk about the coronavirus pandemic, but opted against it because he didn’t want to compete with Limbaugh’s afternoon timeslot. Limbaugh said last week there was “nobody better to fill my shoes” than Trump, adding, “If the president wants to guest host this program one day, we’d be happy to run an audition.”

Experts including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Dr. Anthony Fauci have widely projected that it could take 12 to 18 months — well into 2021 — before a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

