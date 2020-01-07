The Pentagon has issued a statement tonight saying that Iran launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” targeting “at least” two bases in Iraq housing U.S. military forces.

“Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military aid and coalition forces in Iraq,” the Pentagon statement reads. “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

Iran has taken credit for the missile attack. Per the Associated Press:

Iran says it has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general. State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

