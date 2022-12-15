PHOTOS: Media Stars Come Together For Mediaite’s ‘Most Influential’ Bash

Mediaite's Most Influential Party

Mediaite celebrated our Most Influential in News Media list this year with a party at Fine & Rare in New York City on Tuesday night. The celebration brought out an incredible mix of top anchors, editors, reporters, pundits, executives, and everyone else that helped make the news in 2022.

Big names from Mediaite’s list of the 75 media players most influential this year made showings at the party, which kicked off Tuesday evening as the news cycle remains fixated on impeachment. Attendees included Chris Licht, Sunny Hostin, Megyn Kelly, Douglas Brunt, Ari Melber, Jay Sures, Kaitlin Collins, Donie O’Sullivan, Bill Hemmer, Brian Ross, Jessica Tarlov, Vicky Ward, Sean Spicer, Kennedy, Ann Coulter, John Avlon, Steve Doocy, Brian Stelter, Pat Kiernan, Tara Palmeri, Chris Collins, Laura Coates, Kristina Partsinevelos, Elie Honig, Oliver Darcy, Molly Jong-Fast, Jim Acosta, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Charles Payne, Julie Banderas, Bryan Llenas, Bill O’Reilly, Max Tani, Lydia Moynihan, Rachel Stockman, Brian Buckmire, Jesse Webber, Terri Austin, Michael Calderone, and, of course, your hosts Dan Abrams and the staff of Mediaite (among many others).

See photos from the festivities below.

All photos by Geraldine Petrovic.

Kaitlan Collins and Bill Hemmer

Kaitlan Collins, Colby Hall, Ari Melber, and Brian Stelter

Julie Banderas, Megyn Kelly, Douglas Brunt, and Bryan Llenas

Steve Doocy, Sean Spicer, and Dan Abrams

Colby Hall, Aidan McLaughlin, and Steve Doocy

Dan Abrams and Sunny Hostin

Elie Honig and Kaitlan Collins

Dan Abrams and Chris Licht

Laura Coates

Kristina Partsinevelos and Lydia Moynihan

Ann Coulter and Ari Melber

Steve Doocy and Jim Acosta

Dan Abrams, Linda Nývltová, and Jay Sures

Eric Shawn

John Avlon

Jimmy Fallia, Colby Hall, and Jessie Tarlov

Steve Doocy

Pat Kiernan and Aidan McLaughlin

Bill Hemmer, Dan Abrams, and John McDonald

Eric Shawn

Brian Stelter

Charles Payne

Linda Nývltová and Jay Sures

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Rhonda Schwartz, Terri Austin, Dan Abrams, Jessie Webber, and Pat Kiernan

Bill O’Reilly and Richard Leibner

Brian Stelter

Sean Spicer

Alex Griffing and Sarah Rumpf

Douglas Brunt and Megyn Kelly

Michael Calderone, Tara Palmeri, and Molly Jong-Fast

Kaitlan Collins and Elie Honig

Bryan Llenas

Ann Coulter

Julie Banderas

Donie O’Sullivan

Molly Jong-Fast, Sarah Rumpf, Elie Honig, and Jim Acosta

Kennedy and Colby

Matt McDonald and Lydia Moynihan

Laura Coates

Sam Goldberg and Leia Idliby

Julie Banderas, Kennedy, Abby Hornacek and Bryan Llenas

Ari Melber and Sean Spicer

Rachel Stockman

Abby Hornacek

Jesse Rodriguez

Max Tani and Sean Spicer

