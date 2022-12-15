PHOTOS: Media Stars Come Together For Mediaite’s ‘Most Influential’ Bash

Mediaite celebrated our Most Influential in News Media list this year with a party at Fine & Rare in New York City on Tuesday night. The celebration brought out an incredible mix of top anchors, editors, reporters, pundits, executives, and everyone else that helped make the news in 2022.

Big names from Mediaite’s list of the 75 media players most influential this year made showings at the party, which kicked off Tuesday evening as the news cycle remains fixated on impeachment. Attendees included Chris Licht, Sunny Hostin, Megyn Kelly, Douglas Brunt, Ari Melber, Jay Sures, Kaitlin Collins, Donie O’Sullivan, Bill Hemmer, Brian Ross, Jessica Tarlov, Vicky Ward, Sean Spicer, Kennedy, Ann Coulter, John Avlon, Steve Doocy, Brian Stelter, Pat Kiernan, Tara Palmeri, Chris Collins, Laura Coates, Kristina Partsinevelos, Elie Honig, Oliver Darcy, Molly Jong-Fast, Jim Acosta, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Charles Payne, Julie Banderas, Bryan Llenas, Bill O’Reilly, Max Tani, Lydia Moynihan, Rachel Stockman, Brian Buckmire, Jesse Webber, Terri Austin, Michael Calderone, and, of course, your hosts Dan Abrams and the staff of Mediaite (among many others).

See photos from the festivities below.

All photos by Geraldine Petrovic.

