Piers Morgan’s Twitter Account Shut Down After Hacker Tweets Racial Slurs, Leaks Private Messages

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account was wiped out after a hacker apparently hijacked his account and caused him to tweet out a number of vulgar comments and racial slurs.

While Morgan in known for his outspoken and often acerbic commentary, the British TalkTV commentator saw his Twitter account shut down early Tuesday morning after it got hacked overnight and posted a series of abusive remarks. Screenshots from Morgan’s account show that his account name was changed as it tweeted out racial slurs, false information, and invectives directed at singer Ed Sheeran, the late Queen Elizabeth, and others.

Piers Morgan has been hacked. pic.twitter.com/J0VHEltEIB — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 27, 2022

Someone hacked Piers Morgan's Twitter account 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9oM8Q0Uk7l — Solyman Jami (@Jitokeze) December 27, 2022

Screen recording I did of all the tweets from Piers Morgan hacked account to his 8.3million followers at 4am this Morning, went on for a good hour! 😱 pic.twitter.com/xnDu0f8J2i — Tom Flynn (@tomflynn_photo) December 27, 2022

The hacker[s] also posted alleged DMs shared between Morgan and Scottish tennis player Andy Murray. The two have been good-naturedly roasting each other in recent days over the course of their focus on the FIFA World Cup.

Leaked DM’s between Piers Morgan and Andy Murray. Piers on Messi winning the World Cup: “Can’t imagine how Ronaldo must be feeling.” pic.twitter.com/89WOm4jGAH — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 27, 2022

The Daily Mail reported that the hack might have been perpetrated by the Chuckling Squad, a hacker collective that has been linked to online attacks against other high-profile figures before. As of this writing, Morgan’s account is now back up, though it is completely blank.

