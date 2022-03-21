Police Reportedly Called After ‘Frustrated’ Ted Cruz Argues with Airport Staff Over Missed Flight

Police were reportedly called to a Montana airport on Sunday after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) became “frustrated” after he missed a flight.

A 23-second video originally posted on Reddit shows a masked Cruz having an animated conversation with a police officer. It is unclear from watching the video what was being discussed.

The video found its way onto Twitter:

Ted Cruz is flipping out in a Montana airport, probably because he’s not in Cancun’s more spacious, warm airport. pic.twitter.com/mcqU368PaK — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) March 21, 2022

The Daily Mail reported it had confirmed Cruz was at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and that he missed a flight.

The outlet reported the spring breaker was displeased about it, and that law enforcement was called around noon:

A representative for the airport confirmed to DailyMail.com that a ‘frustrated’ Cruz had missed the check-in window for his flight, and that re-booking options were ‘limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break.’ Cruz managed to rebook and depart later that evening, Bozeman airport deputy director Scott Humphrey said. It’s not clear what Cruz or the airport employees were saying in the short clip. The Texas Republican had been wearing a mask, in compliance with federal COVID-19 guidelines.

Cruz was wearing a face mask that said, “Come and take it,” which is a common gun rights slogan.

He reportedly found another flight out of Montana and was in Washington on Monday as the Senate began the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

While the senator is active on Twitter, he made no mention of his trip to Montana, or the reported dustup over the missed flight.

Last February, Cruz took a trip to Cancun as millions of Texans suffered after the state’s power grid crumbled under the weight of a freak winter storm.

Senator Ted Cruz was photographed on his way back to the U.S. from Cancún. He left Texas with his family on Wednesday as the state was battered by winter storms. His return follows a fierce outcry. https://t.co/9eQ2YCZ2Pi pic.twitter.com/7RbVu8LUR9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 18, 2021

Cruz said he took his children to Mexico during the storm because he was “trying to be a dad.”

TED CRUZ: “I was taking care of my family, the same way Texans all across the state were taking care of my family. … It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. … From the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision.” pic.twitter.com/gKZ0kGeYWM — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 19, 2021

Following a predictable backlash, he told reporters, “From the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision.”

