A new poll shows 55 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic despite continued failures and a steady stream of misinformation from the White House podium.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday, approval of Trump’s COVID-19 response is up from 43 percent last week to 55 percent now, while 43 percent disapprove.

ABC’s report chalks the improvement up to the shift in “tone” that many in the media have observed and praised, but which Trump himself says never happened because he always took the crisis seriously — even though he actually spent weeks dismissing and downplaying the crisis.

But those weeks of manifest abdication could be helping Trump now by lowering expectations. As the report notes, there has also been a marked shift in approach from the resident of the Oval Office, who has taken to briefing the public on a daily basis flanked by his White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Those briefings give Trump an opportunity to praise his own response, and to make claims in real-time that later prove to be false — such as the promised national website to facilitate testing. Just yesterday, Trump spent a large chunk of his briefing touting treatments he claimed had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but which have, in fact, not.

Trump’s numbers also could be buoyed by the expectation that cash relief is on the way, as the White House has already expressed a willingness to push through more than a trillion dollars in economic aid to individuals and businesses, and Trump has already signed a bipartisan $8.3 coronavirus response bill.

But the crisis response continues to be dogged by inadequate testing and looming shortages of medical equipment and capacity that could quickly become devastating, and Trump continues to evade responsibility for the federal government’s role in the response. On Thursday, he told reporters that the federal government isn’t a “shipping clerk” when asked about getting medical supplies to the states.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]