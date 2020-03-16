President Donald Trump gave his coronavirus response a 10 out of 10, Monday, during a White House press conference on the situation.

“Mr. President, the other day you said that you were not responsible for the testing shortfall. Very simple question, does the buck stop with you and on a scale of one to ten how would you rate your response to this crisis?” A member of the White House press corps asked.

“I’d rate it a 10,” Trump said. “I think we’ve done a great job. And it started with the fact that we kept a very highly infected country, despite all of the even the professionals saying, ‘No, it’s too early to do that,’ we were very, very early with respect to China and we would have a whole different situation in this country if we didn’t do that. I would rate it a very very… I would rate ourselves and the professionals, I think the professionals have done a fantastic job.”

After being asked again “does the buck stop with you?” President Trump responded, “Yeah, normally, but … This has never been done before in this country.”

Watch above via C-SPAN and Fox News.

