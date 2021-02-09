A new poll reveals the Republican Party’s loyalty to Donald Trump is at the point where most of his voters would consider leaving the GOP behind if the former president were to make his own political party.

CBS and YouGov conducted a poll which found that 73 percent of Republicans still think it’s important for the party to remain loyal to Trump, even now that he’s out of office and facing retroactive impeachment over the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Most of the poll’s Republican respondents said Trump and his allies were justified in their legal attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, and when asked if they would join a party formed by the ex-president, 33 percent of them answered “yes” while 37 percent answered “maybe.”

The data from CBS is corroborated by a recent Hill-HarrisX poll that had similar results with their national survey on Republicans in late January. The poll found that 64 percent of registered Republicans would join Trump if he formed his own political party. Cross-referenced with the responses from Democrats and Independents, the poll suggests 37 percent of voters overall would get behind a new party led by Trump.

The CBS poll goes on to show that if any GOP senators vote to impeach Trump, 71 percent of Republicans would call it a “disloyal” act while 29 percent would call it a “principled” decision. The poll also found that 66 percent of conservatives say they don’t consider President Joe Biden the legitimate victor of the 2020 election.

The poll was conducted with 2,508 adults and a 2.3 percent margin of error. Among the participants, 32 percent identified as right-leaning, 28 percent said they were left-leaning, 29 percent considered themselves moderates, and another 11 percent answered: “not sure.”

