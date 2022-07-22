President Biden Denounces Attack Against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin

President Joe Biden denounced the physical attack against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the GOP nominee in the New York gubernatorial race.

At a Thursday rally, Zeldin was speaking when David Jakubonis, 43, walked onto the stage and grabbed Zeldin. He appeared to try and stab the congressman with a sharp object before he was pulled to the ground.

Jakubonis was charged with second-degree assault and released hours after his arrest, according to the New York Post.

In a statement on Friday, Biden said:

I condemn the attack on Congressman Zeldin in the strongest terms. As I’ve said before, violence has absolutely no place in our society or our politics. I am especially grateful for the courage of those who immediately intervened, and that he is unharmed and was able to continue his speech. I also want to thank the law enforcement officers who quickly took action and are investigating this attack that defies our fundamental democratic values.

Zeldin’s Democratic opponent, incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, also slammed the attack.

“My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York,” she tweeted.

