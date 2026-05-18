GOP Mayoral Candidate Spencer Pratt Tears Into Journalist: ‘Why You Only Have Goblins Running Everything’

Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt hit back at journalist Marlow Stern on Monday after Stern took a dig at Pratt’s housing situation after his home burned down in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

After Pratt vowed to leave Los Angeles should he lose the upcoming mayoral election, Stern – a chief correspondent at Variety – responded, “He… lives in santa barbara.”

Pratt – who was forced to relocate to Santa Barbara after his house in Los Angeles was destroyed in the Palisades Fire last year – shot back:

My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42 year old man with 2 kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything. God help you if you try to make things right for your community…if you lose your entire town, “journalists” mock you for not making your kids sleep in the toxic dirt on your burned out lot. Who raised you, dude?

My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42 year old man with 2 kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins… https://t.co/x6SQG3yR8w — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 18, 2026

After several other social media users also informed Stern that Pratt was forced to temporarily leave Los Angeles due to his house burning down, the journalist doubled down, “I am aware, but he already left LA almost a year ago so he can stop acting like he still lives there — it’s bizarre.”

i am aware, but he already left LA almost a year ago so he can stop acting like he still lives there — it’s bizarre — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 17, 2026

Pratt then proceeded to block Stern, who responded by accusing Pratt of throwing a “tantrum.”

“Merely pointed out that spencer pratt has lived in santa barbara for the past year and he threw a tantrum and blocked me, which seems rather defensive,” wrote Stern. “Then got a lot of tweets from handles that were recently created with a lot of numbers in them and no profile pics.”

merely pointed out that spencer pratt has lived in santa barbara for the past year and he threw a tantrum and blocked me, which seems rather defensive. then got a lot of tweets from handles that were recently created with a lot of numbers in them and no profile pics. pic.twitter.com/04HFDNsMxj — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 18, 2026

Pratt has cited the Palisades Fire and the destruction of his home as the reason he decided to enter the Los Angeles mayoral race against sitting Mayor Karen Bass.

During a debate against Bass this month, Pratt blamed the mayor for the severity of the fire, complaining that there were not enough fire engines due to budget cuts and that a reservoir of water, which could have been used to combat the fire, had been drained under Bass’ leadership.

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