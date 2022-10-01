President Kamala Harris? Biden Predicts VP ‘Won’t Be The Last Woman’ To Be President

President Joe Biden promised Vice President Kamala Harris quite a promotion when he predicted, during a White House speech, that she “won’t be the last woman” to be president of the United States.

President Biden hosted a reception at the White House to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, this week. He was joined by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, VP Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in the East Room.

Emhoff — the first Jewish spouse of a VP — praised the president and his wife in his remarks, telling the crowd “Jews worldwide face horrendous discrimination and violence and antisemitism. And one of the reasons that our great President ran for president was to confront the kinds of hate and antisemitism that we all saw and were mortified by in Charlottesville.”

“And on this issue — on this issue, we have a President and a Vice President who know that all Americans must be able to worship without fear or violence,” Emhoff said.

Emhoff wound up his introduction by saying, of the Jewish community, that “we are grateful to be sharing it in one of the Jewish community’s best friends.”

When President Biden took the stage, he thanked Mr. Emhoff, then made his bold prediction about the VP in an aside that was well-received in the room:

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Well, as you’re about to find out, Doug and I married way above our station. (Laughter.) You’ve already seen one example of that. You’ll soon see another. Doug, thank you for the introduction. And Doug is right. You’re the first, but — Kamala often says — you won’t be the last. Kamala won’t be the last woman to be Vice President — or President. (Applause.)

Despite a low rumble of suggestions otherwise, President Biden has publicly reaffirmed, many times, that he will run for reelection in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

