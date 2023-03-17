Press Revolts At Briefing Over Asking Questions At Biden Photo Ops Instead of Joint Presser: ‘We Get Shoved Out!’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a revolt from reporters who objected to being told they can ask questions at President Joe Biden’s photo ops in lieu of joint press conferences with foreign leaders.

President Biden will host H.E. Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, for a bilateral meeting at the White House on Friday, just the latest of several foreign leader visits that have not included a so-called “2+2” joint press conference in which 2 reporters from each country’s press get to ask questions of each leader.

At Thursday’s briefing, Jean-Pierre got a blistering response when she suggested reporters could ask questions at the Oval Office photo op instead, which has recently been unfruitful for the press:

Q Thanks, Karine. You laid out a very detailed schedule for the President tomorrow with the Prime Minister of Ireland, but it did not include a two-and-two press conference. Can you say why not and whether that might be added to the schedule tomorrow? This is kind of —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So I think you’ve —

Q — becoming a pattern with a lot of the world leaders who are coming to —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, look —

Q — the White House.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I’ve spoken to this many times when it comes to diplomatic —

Q (Inaudible) bringing it up in the briefing that it’s not a part of the schedule.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — right. And my — I am — again, I brought it up many times, and I gave an explanation. These are diplomatic conversations that happen with the — with — with the countries that are visiting, and it is something that is decided in that way.

But there will no — there will not be a two-plus-two tomorrow, as you just noted. But, again, this is in coordination with — with the country that come to visit here at the White House.

You’re going to have an opportunity, or your colleagues will have an opportunity to ask questions during the — the pool spray of the Oval — at the Oval that — that happen every time a — a — a head of state visits. So that is an opportunity to be able to pose a question to the President or — or the head of state that is visiting the White House at — on that day.

But, again, this is coordinated.

Q Karine, he never answers questions during those pool sprays.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: That’s not true. He has — he’s answered.

Q Very seldom.

Q We get shouted at.

Q We get shoved out.

Q We get yelled at. “Press, thank you! Thank you!”

Q Will you commit to having him answer a question tomorrow?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It’s not — here’s —

Q We get yelled at during those.

Q The press is normally shouted down when we’re in the Oval Office.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But —

Q (Inaudible) shout at us to get out.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But here’s — I — I hear you guys. I hear you guys.

Q (Inaudible) for the one-on-ones.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) I hear you guys.

Look, the two-plus-two is something that is done in coordination with the country that is visiting. That is not something that is unilaterally decidal — decided. That is something that is in discussion with the other country.

I was asked about the two-plus-two. I was also — I also was adding that there is an opportunity where press will be in the room with the two leaders. I cannot speak to if — who’s going to take questions or who’s not going to take questions.

As you know, this is a President that takes shouted questions often. But the two-plus-two is not a unilateral decision. It is a decision that happens with the visiting country in coordination with them.

With that, guys, I’ll see you.