WATCH: Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Torches Tucker Carlson For ‘False Depiction Of The Unprecedented Violent Attack’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed Tucker Carlson for the false spin that January 6 rioters were peaceful “sightseers,” ripping into the host’s credibility.

Carlson was granted exclusive access to 41,000 hours of surveillance footage by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and on Monday night’s edition of his Fox News program, he began to roll out selected clips along with his own narration rewriting the history of the attack.

Numerous GOP lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have ripped Fox News and Carlson over the false presentation — while Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer included McCarthy in his blistering condemnation.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about the broadcasts by Reuters correspondent Trevor Hunnicutt, and lit into Carlson by citing media outlets attacking his credibility using the words of Fox News attorneys and executives:

TREVOR HUNNICUTT: And just finally, I saw that you had a comment out this morning about some broadcasting on the Tucker Carlson program on Fox. And I was just curious if you had any broader comment about the ongoing lawsuit between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News, which has turned up evidence that there may have been falsehoods in the reporting that they did around the election, which Fox, I should say, has said that those are cherry-picked anecdotes. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So — TREVOR HUNNICUTT: But do you have a reaction to that? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah, I do have a reaction. Look, we agree with the — the Chief of Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers — you heard them all yesterday; you guys reported on it — who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented violent attack on cons- — on our Constitution and the rule of law, which cost police — police officers their lives. And that’s what we saw on that day, on a very dark day: an attack on our democracy. And so we also — when — as it relates to the Tucker Carlson question, we agree with Fox Nation’s own attorneys and executives who have repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law that Tucker — Tucker Carlson is not credible when it comes to this issue in particular. And we have — you know, NPR back in — back in September of 2020, they had the following: “You Literally Can’t Believe The Facts Tucker Carlson Tells You. So Say Fox’s Lawyers.” Again, in the Washington Post most recently, just last — just a day ago: “Fox [executive]: Hannity, Carlson shows are not ‘credible’ sources of news.” And so to have said what he said, when we — when we saw Capitol Police officers lose their lives, or police officers lose their lives, is just a — is just shameful.

Watch above via The White House.

