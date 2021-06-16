The summit in Geneva between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin got off to a rough start after security officials and members of the press got into an altercation right at the outset.

The media followed Biden and Putin as they met in front of the Villa la Grange, and again when the two leaders sat down before their talks began. The press coverage saw an initial bit of ruckus when one reporter wound up blocking the cameras and refused to get out of the way when asked to step aside.

According to the White House press pool, reporters from both countries rushed to get into the building and shout questions at Biden and Putin. Only a fraction of the media was allowed into the room with the two leaders, and the situation went wild as more reporters tried to get inside, and there ended up being a physical confrontation of sorts between the media, security, and Swiss officials.

From Fox News’ Peter Doocy, reporting on the scene:

“Russian security was pulling back the rope to get them out. Lots of shoving and grabbing and it was extremely aggressive. The Russian security pulled on our clothes and shoved us as we tried to stay in the room. I have heard from somebody who works at the White House that they were ordered, they were lined up about 10 minutes beforehand to get in, and that as things kind of started to deteriorate in the room, the Swiss, who are the hosts for the U.S. And Russia, the neutral party here, were trying to get people organized, trying to get people in line and it didn’t work.

Audio and video footage has emerged of security personnel physically handling reporters amid protests and shouts of “Can you stop pushing!” “Don’t push me!”

Shoving ensues among press corps covering the Biden-Putin summit in Genevahttps://t.co/8SuV9shcYV pic.twitter.com/csJilAPwtw — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 16, 2021

