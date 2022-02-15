Britain’s Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting an underage girl who was under the control of Jeffrey Epstein – the notorious sex criminal who hung himself in prison.

A letter filed Tuesday from Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies announced the settlement but did not disclose the details.

The letter to the court says Prince Andrew “intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”

The major development followed Andrew’s attempts in Manhattan federal court to have Giuffre’s lawsuit thrown out. In mid-January, Andrew was stripped of his military titles, charities, and “His Royal Highness” title.

Queen Elizabeth effectively stripped her favorite son of all of his titles following the court’s ruling to allow Giuffre’s suit to go forward.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the palace said in a statement.

The settlement means the lawsuit will be dismissed by the judge as long as all stipulations are met. Andrew has denied Giuffre’s allegations and the court filing Tuesday offers no indication that he had wavered in that denial.

