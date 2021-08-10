Jen Psaki on Tuesday clarified President Joe Biden saying outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did a “hell of a job,” with the White House press secretary saying that the president made clear “you can’t separate personal behavior from other work.”

Psaki tweeted, “@potus responded to a specific question today about @NYGovCuomo work on infrastructure. He also made clear it was right for @NYGovCuomo to step down, reiterated his support for women who come forward, and made clear you can’t separate personal behavior from other work.”

Biden made the “hell of a job” remark during a question-and-answer session with reporters following remarks after the Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill and Cuomo announced his resignation a week after a report was released that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

During the Q&A, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe asked Biden, “You’re someone who spends a lot of times with mayors and governors. How would you assess his 10 and a half years as governor of the state?”

“In terms of his personal behavior or what he’s done as a governor?” asked Biden.

“What he’s done as a governor,” replied O’Keefe.

“Well, he’s done a hell of a job,” said the president. “Both on everything from access to voting to infrastructure, to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad.”

