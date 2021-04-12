Psaki Fires Back on John Cornyn’s Shot at Biden’s ‘Unimaginably Conventional’ Tweeting: The President Doesn’t Post ‘Conspiracy Theories’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered a curt response to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) for his criticism of President Joe Biden’s social and television media presence — or lack thereof.

The Texas senator, in a series of tweets Monday, went after what he deemed to be Biden’s “unimaginably conventional” tweeting, as well as his “largely scripted” public comments, and lack of cable news interviews.

“The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit-down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters,” Cornyn wrote. He added, “Invites the question: is he really in charge?”

Invites the question: is he really in charge? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

Asked about Cornyn’s remarks during Monday’s White House press briefing, Psaki was terse in her response.

“I can confirm the president does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories, and spends his time working on behalf of the American people,” Psaki said.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

