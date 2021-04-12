Senator John Cornyn seems to think that President Joe Biden is not “really in charge” of his administration, or at least it’s worth asking that question. Why? Because Biden has largely eschewed cable news appearances and isn’t Tweeting very often.

The Republican Senator from Texas suggested as much after tweeting a Politico article that detailed the press strategy of the Biden Administration that is entitled “Biden White House media doctrine: Less can be more.” The opening paragraphs detail how, under White House communications director Kate Beddingfield, the goal is quantity over quality. And perhaps lesser appearances mean lesser gaffes. From Politico:

Three months in, Joe Biden’s White House has settled on a firm press strategy: First, do no self-harm. The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters. He’s had just one major press conference — though another is coming — and prefers remarks straight to camera for the marquee moments. The White House is leaning more heavily on Cabinet officials to reach the audiences that didn’t tune into his latest Rose Garden event.

Cornyn tweeted the article, and cited the paragraph above, before adding the question ”

Invites the question: is he really in charge? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

There is no question that, compared to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, Biden has taken a low-key approach to deal with the press. He didn’t hold his first press conference until late March, which was longer than any president before him in the modern media era.

But a comparison of press relations between Trump and Biden is very much like comparing the behavior of a television host eager to be a celebrity to an elected official that can’t be bothered with reporters’ questions. Trump relied heavily on Twitter to get his message out and drive news cycles, until he was de-platformed after the insurrection on the Capitol led by his supporters on January 6th.

There is no question that Biden is doing fewer media appearances and leaves social media in the hands of his communications staffers. But to suggest that is evidence that he is not in charge? Well, that’s Senator John Cornyn’s take.

