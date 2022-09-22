QAnon Prepping For Trump to Regain Presidency on 9/24, With a ‘Simpsons’ Episode as Prophetic Basis

QAnon believers are prepping for something big this Saturday: the anticipated reinstatement of former president Donald Trump, by way of electromagnetism.

Rumors recently began swirling within the QAnon community about the prediction of big events taking place on Sept. 24 that will change the course of history — if they were actually to somehow occur.

According to Vice, the buzz about these big-time events began earlier this month, after a German lawmaker misspoke during a speech about the war in Ukraine.

Followers began spreading a video that showed German lawmaker Friedrich Merz speaking to the Bundestag about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. In his speech, Merz misspeaks and says that everyone will remember where they were on September 24, rather than February 24, the day Russia invaded. Merz corrected himself in the official record of the Bundestag, but QAnon followers in Germany believed they’d spotted Merz revealing a detail of a secret plan.

When QAnon followers began to deep dive into the significance of Sept. 24, they could only find one explanation: an episode of The Simpsons, which happened to be the 24th episode of the 9th season.

An edited video of the episode has even begun to circulate on Twitter to warn others what to expect on the day — including an electromagnetic pulse attack. In the episode, which first premiered in 2013, Homer Simpson joins a doomsday prepper group preparing to live in a world without laws.

The episode also features an electromagnetic pulse device, which QAnon followers believe will usher in “10 days of darkness” and ultimately the return of former President Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

So QAnon supporters are putting their trust in the prophetic powers of The Simpsons, bringing up other examples of the showing having predicted future events — including Trump eventually becoming president.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com